Winners Emerge at Bauchi Maltina School Games

Funmi Ogundare

Divine International Academy, Bauchi has emerged winner of the Maltina School Games 2021, aimed at saving the dying culture of school sports.

The school had the highest number of gold medals followed by Government Day Secondary School, Sa’adu Zungur and Government Junior Secondary School, Adamu Jumba, which emerged second and third positions respectively.

Amidst the celebration, the winners each received a cash prize of N500,000 and an educational tablet.

Speaking at the state finals of the competition held recently at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, the Sports Director, Bauchi State Ministry of Sports and State Coordinator of National School Sports Federation (NSSF), Mr. Peter Bulus confirmed that over 90 students participated in the event. He described the Maltina School Games as a timely intervention to aside saving the dying culture of school sports, but also aimed at producing quality young and sound minds who will be leaders of tomorrow.

The Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, Elohor Olumide-Awe, said, “the journey has been very fulfilling so far. We are very proud of all the students, especially the winning athletes who are taking home the grand prize. We trust that this will be the beginning of greater strides for all of them.”

In his remarks, the President of the Nigeria School Sports Federation, Mr. Olabisi Joseph, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Dickson Tinism, cheered the excited athletes, saying that they should keep the spirit of sportsmanship alive.

He commended the Maltina team and NSSF for their contribution to school sports development nationwide.

Aliyu Sambo, a participant from Sa’adu Zungur Secondary School, commended Maltina for organising the competition, saying, “I participated in the 800 meters race during the competition, which was exciting and encouraging to me. Track and field sporting is losing relevance in schools because attention is not paid to such sports.

“Government needs to do more to encourage us and organise such competitions among schools in the state.”

Prominent dignitaries who graced the event were the Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Hon. Hashimu Yakubu, who was represented by Mr. Mukail Adamu, as well as Chairman, Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Adamu Jatau Noma, represented by Mr. Kola Rabiu and Dr. Evelyn Otaigbe, Director of Education Services.

