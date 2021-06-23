Ondo Court Grants Alleged #EndSARS Protester N10m Bail

By James Sowole

The Ondo State High Court that sat at the Correctional Centre, Olokuta, Akure, has granted bail to Ms. Kemisola Ogunniyi, a suspected EndSARS protester who delivered a baby in prison custody.

She gave birth to a baby boy in the prison custody last week’s Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Ogunniyi and three others were standing trial at the high court for allegedly vandalising a property during the EndSARS protest, which took place in Akure, the state capital, in October 2020.

The defendants were charged for arson, conspiracy, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage.

The state government has expressed its readiness to secure the bail of the defendant.

Justice Omolara Adejumo granted the bail application yesterday based on humanitarian ground and for the purpose of the christening of the baby, which would take place on Wednesday (today).

The judge ruled that the defendant should be bailed with a sum of N10 million with a surety.

The Counsel to the defendant, Mr. Tope Temokun, expressed satisfaction over the release of his client from the prison as well as the bail condition.

He said: “She (Ogunniyi) has been released from the prison while the bail condition would be perfected later.”

He further explained that the N10 million bail condition did not mean that the defendant would pay the money to the court but must have a guarantor who is worth N10 million with evidence of tax clearance and must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

Temokun said that the bail applications of the three others would be moved later.

