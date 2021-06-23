NiMet Builds Weather Station to Boost Agriculture, Learning at MOUAU

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has built a meteorological station at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of MOUAU, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, who made this known at a news conference to mark his 100 days in office, said the process of acquiring the weather station had stalled for over two years before he assumed duties as the VC.

“Today the university’s state-of-the-art weather station built and equipped by NiMet is fully functional,” he said, adding that the agency has also made a firm commitment to equip the meteorological laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment.

He added that the deal made with NiMet involved staff training and provision of resource materials, noting that the acquisition of the weather station is a historical feat for MOUAU.

“Unarguably, the weather station is very important for agriculture, meteorological studies, civil engineering, and other courses,” the VC said.

According to him, the presence of NiMet would fast-track the accreditation of the university’s Water Resources Department and Agro Meteorological Department, as well as “open up more opportunities to us for collaboration and more permanent partnership.”

The weather station built at MOUAU was part of efforts by NiMet to increase the density of its meteorological operations across Nigeria in line with the requirements of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The new VC, who highlighted his achievements within the first 100 days of his administration, said he had untied the knots that stalled various projects in the institution hence contractors have returned to complete abandoned projects.

He stated that the 45 brand new vehicles that were acquired for transport services, but abandoned to rot away for the past five years would now be deployed for their original purposes as the dispute with the contractor that supplied the vehicles has now been resolved.

The VC expressed his love for electronic and digital means of rendering services, saying that his administration has deployed digital platforms for senate meetings, information dissemination, issuance of statement of results. transcripts, among others.

He promised that he would never deviate from steering the ship of his administration in the desired direction while maintaining an open door policy and throwing “my doors are open to accommodate the varied public we have to serve.”

