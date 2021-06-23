Gunmen Kill APC Scribe in Ondo

By James Sowole

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed a member of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Dele Isibor.

Isibor was said to have died on Monday from injuries he sustained from the attack.

Isibor was Secretary of the APC in Ose Local Government Area.

A statement by spokesman of the party, Mr. Alex Kalejaiye, said the late Isibor was a dependable ally and deeply committed to the development of the APC at the grassroots.

Kalejaiye said Isibor was attacked at the weekend while on his way to Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area.

According to him: “The party condemns the violent attack on its stalwart, which led to his painful exist, at the time the party is warming up for its congress.

“Security challenge has been a major focus of the APC-led government in Ondo State for which so much has been done. The attack on Isibor and others has again underscored the need for every stakeholder to support the security initiative of the State Government to stamp out all forms of criminality.

“Praying for the repose of his gentle soul, the party condoles with the Isibor family, his community, and the APC fold in Ose, and indeed, Ondo State, asking God to grant us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

