YBR Clinches USAID’s YPE4AH Project Account

Creative solutions company, Yellow Brick Road (YBR), has been appointed by the Development Alternative Incorporated (DAI) as its partner to manage the branding and communications campaign for the USAID funded Youth-powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health (YPE4AH).

The programme, which seeks to improve the health and well-being of unmarried, out-of-school, urban adolescents in Lagos and Kano, by increasing access to and giving a more holistic context to issues surrounding family planning, was unveiled by First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Senior Special Assistant to the President on administration (office of the First Lady) Dr. Hajo Sani in February, 2021.

The five-year contract, awarded to YBR, would see the company provide overall strategic direction to the project, especially around social & behavior change, brand identity, partner marketing and other areas of communication.

The company described the appointment as further testimony to its increased presence in the behaviour change communications sector, following the successful launch of its social impact division in Abuja in 2019.

Speaking on YBR’s appointment, YPE4AH Chief of Party, Mrs. Boladale Akin-Kolapo, stated, “We are delighted to work with YBR as our branding and communications partner on this important initiative. In collaboration with YBR and our other consortium partners, we look forward to developing a very positive narrative for urban dwelling teenagers, especially in Lagos and Kano.

“We are equally pleased at this appointment and look forward to partnering with DAI on this five-year project” adds Kaliko Olowole, CEO of YBR. “This serves as an additional feather to our proverbial hat in our bid to consolidate our presence in the social impact sector” he concludes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

