Troops Kill 26 Insurgents in North-east

COAS orders sustained offensives

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 26 insurgents in the North-east as the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, yesterday ordered troops on the frontline to sustain the momentum of attacks on insurgents.

Separate statements issued by the Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-east Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with the Air Task Force inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups, who were camping around Wartek in the general area of Lamboa forest.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops with close air support from the Nigerian Air Task Force component swiftly carried out a simultaneous land and air offensive, penetrating deep into Lamboa forest in Borno State.

It said “troops overran the position of the terrorists with heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing over 20 insurgents.

It said troops also captured heavy fire weapons and arms, including three anti-aircraft guns, three AK-47 rifles and two gun trucks, aside two other gun trucks that were destroyed by the troops.

In another statement, it said troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) of 152 Battalion, Kumshe on Sunday, killed members of the terror group, Boko Haram.

The statement said the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the camp.

“The terrorists mounted on four gun trucks and several motorcycles attempted to infiltrate and attack the camp through the northern part of the troops’ deployment, but were met with the fierce fire of the highly alert troops, resulting in the instant killing of six terrorists.

“The troops, who remained dogged and sustained heavy gun fire on the terrorists during the encounter, routed and forced the terrorists to flee in total disarray, leading to the capture of six AK-47 rifles, one hand-held grenade, assorted drugs and other first aid items”, it said.

Following the fierce confrontation, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, ordered troops to sustain the momentum of attacks.

He enjoined the troops to sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation Hadin Kai until the insurgents were completely surmounted.

The COAS reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership to bring terrorism and insurgency to an end in the North-east.

He lauded the troops’ high level of alertness and fighting spirit, urging them to sustain the momentum and ensure that the remnants of terrorists hibernating in the area are completely cleared.

