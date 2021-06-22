Periwinkle Condos to Sign New Land Acquisition in Eko Atlantic City Tomorrow

Bennett Oghifo

Leading real estate developer and luxury lifestyle provider, Periwinkle Condos is set to sign the acquisition of a land in EkoAtlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos tomorrow, Wednesday 23rd June 2021and announces its readiness to begin the construction of Pan Atlantis Tower on this land. A press released signed by the Managing Director, Barr. Chiedu Nweke explained that the flag off exercise would be undertaken by Mr. Gilbert Chagoury of Chagoury and Chagoury Group of companies in Eko Atlantic City. He said the choice of Eko Atlantic City as the host of the multibillion Naira luxury lifestyle project was “more than just providing accommodation and shelter to the people of the state, it drives economic growth”; addIng that “the location is one of the few prime areas in Lagos which is highly sought after due to its potentiality and amazing features like the Eko Boulevard, which has a six-lane carriageway for smoothly-flowing traffic.”On the project, Nweke said “Pan Atlantis Tower would be an iconic tower on 15 suspended floors and exclusively situated on Northern Boulevard District, just a block away from the U.S Consulate in Eko Atlantic City. This Land acquisition agreement will see that Periwinkle Condos Limited provide expertise and insight for several residential and commercial projects within Eko Atlantic City, as well as expand its vision of building luxury and premium condos at a prime location within Lagos.

