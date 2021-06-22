JAMB Gives New Directive to Candidates in 24 Delisted Centres

By Kuni Tyessi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates who were initially assigned to the 24 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres delisted by the Board to reprint their examination slips for their new schedules.

Moving forward, the board has put another 40 CBT centres under watch for poor performance in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Head of Protocol and Public Affairs of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

The statement said: “Candidates who were scheduled to take examination in the delisted centres can proceed to print their examination notification slips from last Sunday for their new scheduled date and time. This applies only to centres delisted.

“You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the Board while over 40 others were put on the watch list.”

The examination commenced nationwide last Saturday with some hitches recorded at some of the affected CBT centres.

Over 1.3 million registered candidates are taking part in the examination, a far less than the about 1.8 million recorded in the last exercise.

