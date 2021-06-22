Fire Incident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Caused by Tanker Explosion, Say Police

Seven trailers burnt

By Kayode Fasua

The Ogun State Police Command has urged the public to ignore insinuations that the fire that gutted no fewer than seven trailers on the Kara Market portion of Lagos-Ibadan expressway was as a result of an ethnic clash.

Speaking with THISDAY, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Sperintendent of Police, said, “The incident was an accident; I can confirm to you that nobody razed anybody’s trailer”.

THISDAY gathered that seven trailers were burnt as a result of a fire outbreak from a tanker explosion.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around the new Kara Market in the early hours of Tuesday, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway; and there has been no report of any loss of lives.

However, operatives of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) of Ogun State had arrived at the scene of the incident, to stop the fire from spreading to other areas.

Recalling the incident in a chat with newsmen, the TRACE Corps spokesperson, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said, “A fully loaded trailer fell on the road and in the ensuing gridlock caused by the incident, a tanker laden with fuel, in the hold-up suddenly burst into flames affecting seven other trucks and two cars in the process”.

Akinbiyi advised that vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He added that vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Watch video

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

