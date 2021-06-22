Abdulateef Abdul Emerges Winner of YLF Lagos Essay Competition

Abdulateef Olasubomi Abdul and Miracle Eme have been declared the winner and runner-up of the Young Lawyers Forum (YLF) Lagos Essay Competition on the topic: “Revenue Generation through Taxation and Investment Attraction through Tax Incentives; In Search of a Balance”.

After a painstaking assessment process, the Panel of Assessors comprising Mr. Chinyereugo Ugoji, a Partner at Aelex, Mr. Okanga Okanga LLM, a PhD candidate at the Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, with specialisation in Tax, and Mr. Kenechukwu Uzodimma LLM, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young, London, adjudged Abdulateef the winner, and Miracle, the runner-up of the Competition.

To forestall any bias, interference or influence that could undermine the credibility of the assessment, the Assessors conducted a blind assessment, and did not know the identities or contact details of the authors. In the same vein, the identities of the Assessors were equally veiled from participants in the Competition, throughout the assessment process.

