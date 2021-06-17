Freelance Talent Marketplace Debuts

Gebeya Inc. the Pan-African source for freelance professional talent has announced the launch of its revamped marketplace.

Prior to the investment, Gebeya operated mostly as a manual non-scalable marketplace model. Gebeya raised a $2 million seed investment in February 2020, co-led by Partech and Orange Ventures and followed by Consonance Investment Managers, to set up the machine for scale, fully automated and digitised.

Gebeya.com connects startups and SMEs to professional talents from across the continent. The platform offers a self-service single gateway for clients to create a profile and gain instant access to pre-vetted, qualified talents offering professional services and ready to work.

Its customers can choose from remote or on-site talent in fields such as software development, graphic design, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, product development, and digital marketing.

Gebeya.com boasts of features such as an intelligent matching algorithm that considers location, language, and budget; provides automated matching for a seamless experience on a single dashboard, the ability to create a profile and request talent at no cost; and an option to hire individual talent with specialised skills or build a core team.

Since its inception, Gebeya has played an integral role in aggressively moving the needle forward, bringing Africa’s competitiveness to the forefront of the global digital and technical landscape. New features on the platform will connect businesses with talent in minutes.

CEO and Co-founder of Gebeya, Amadou Daffe, said: “Africa doesn’t have a talent deficiency, it has a matching problem and that is what Gebeya is seeking to address through the deployment of a true Pan-African freelance marketplace.”

