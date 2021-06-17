FG Urged to Lift Twitter’s Suspension to Restore Investors’ Confidence

By Emma Okonji

Weighing the economic implications of the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria by the federal government, the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), has called on government to rescind its decision over the suspension in order to restore investors’ confidence and guarantee economic stability.

NCS gave the advice in a communique it released recently after a meeting in Lagos.

The federal government had penultimate week, suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria for deleting the tweet of President Muhammadu Buhari, which he sent to address the agitators of South-east extraction.

But the NCS in a communique stated: “We appeal to the federal government to lift the suspension forthwith. This will restore investors’ confidence and business growth and guarantee economic stability. The 70 per cent youth population of this country will once again have confidence in the digital economic policy being canvassed by the present administration.

“This will also guarantee their freedom of expressions as contained in the constitution. After all, 2016 United Nations resolution affirms that the rights that citizens have offline must apply online. Coincidentally, this resolution was co-sponsored by Nigeria with others. Nigeria Computer Society is ever ready to ensure the coordination of a level playing ground of giant tech for the good welfare and wellbeing of Nigeria People.”

President of NCS, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, said Nigerian government might have taken the extreme decision based on cursory analysis of the implications. He, however, said the NCS was convinced very strongly that the negative effect of Twitter’s suspension outweighed the gains in Nigeria. He described the negative effects as indeed alarming and huge, and listed them to include: Job losses, unemployment, economics woes and recession, youth restlessness and banditry, insecurity and terrorism, brain drain, loss of ideas and creativity.

He, however, said Twitter should realise that having a dominant share of 200 million people from Nigeria, comes with a lot of caution and decorum.

Sodiya said government should also have a legal framework to register and regulate tech giants and institute a deterrent punitive measures like fines and the likes instead of suspension or outright ban. He promised that NCS would continue to work with government in promoting ethical and professional use of information technology in Nigeria.

NCS, in its communique, observed that Twitter had become the platform for young people and indeed all Nigerians to exercise their fundamental right to express and publish opinions.

“They use the platform to complain, argue and give feedback to government and its agencies who in turn, use these to improve their policies and programmes. This is a fundamental point that should be kept in mind as we debate the necessity of this suspension,” it added.

The group recommended that government should recognise and value Information Technology society like Nigeria Computer Society and always seek technological advice from the society before taking any drastic measure on any information technology-based issue.

NCS advised Nigerians to look inward for a homegrown similar application like Twitter, adding that there is no software or platform needs of Nigerians that cannot be developed in Nigeria.

NCS has notable Information Technology (IT) experts that can deliver high tech systems for the need of this country. NCS humbly requests for government support for the development of an enviable alternative social media platforms, the communique further said. NCS further urged government and corporate organisations to continue to support and fund young innovators, Information Technology experts and technology organisations to create and develop leading technologies and solutions that Nigerians and Nigeria can control.

A recent statement issued by the public affairs section of United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria had stated: “Banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermines fundamental freedoms. As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater. The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity.”

