Alleged Assault: Court Rejects Baba Ijesha’s Bail Application

Sunday Ehigiator

A Magistrate Court in Lagos State has denied the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka popularly known as Baba ljesha, bail in the ongoing trial over alleged sexual assault.

During the trial yesterday, Baba Ijesha’s counsel, Kayode Olabiran, prayed the court to release his client, citing his deteriorating health.

According to him, the controversial nature of the case has made it difficult to secure his release despite his bail which was granted on May 17, as “intending sureties were scared of the likely consequences.”

But in his ruling, the Judge, P. E Nwaka held that the court cannot grant the actor bail because the matter is beyond its jurisdiction, explaining that the case has already been filed before the high court.

Also speaking, the Superintendent of Police in charge of the case, Yetunde Cardoso, noted that “ Omiyinka was actually granted bail during the JUSUN strike, and based on the conditions given, he couldn’t meet them and he was properly charged today (yesterday).

“Just like the court stated, the case has already been filed before the High Court, and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) of Lagos State Ministry of Justice has taken over the matter from the police.

“Presently, we have handed over to the DPP, so the case is before them (DPP). It has nothing to do with the police anymore; it’s for the DPP to handle.”

Baba Ijesha was arrested and detained by the state police after he was alleged to have sexually molested a minor at 7 and 14.

He was later granted bail on May 17, 2021, after spending about 25 days in police detention, by magistrate in charge of prison decongestion. But he has remained in the police custody despite the bail due to his inability to meet up with the conditions for the bail.

