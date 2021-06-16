TETFUND’s Intervention in Federal Polytechnic Auchi Commendable, Says Visitation Panel Chair, Arise

Donates studio equipment to institution

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Chairman of Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Visitation Panel, Senator Ayo Arise has commended the intervention of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), saying the huge infrastructural projects being completed in the institution would ultimately stimulate learning.

He said if TETFUND was as effective in other tertiary institutions like it had done in Auchi Polytechnic, lifting tertiary institutions up from decay would be possible within five years.

Arise stated this on Tuesday while donating some studio equipment to the Mass Communication Department of the institution.

He stated: “I noticed that the impact of TETFUND is almost everywhere on the campus. I felt very impressed because I didn’t see any single abandoned project.

“I have not visited other places (campuses) but I believe if TETFUND is that effective everywhere, I think in terms of infrastructure they have done very well. We will continue to encourage the government to ensure that they continue to get value for money on all the campuses.

“Once this is done, lifting our tertiary institutions up from decay will be very possible in a matter of three to five years. From what I saw, all that will now be left will be the human capital, in which case, ensuring that we get competent people, lure all those people, doctorates to the campus and ensure they have a clear path so that those doctors can become professors. I think that will form part of our recommendation to the federal government.”

The former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti state also appealed to the intervention agency and management of the institution to ensure that the human capital in the institution was developed by identifying quality teachers and encourage them with incentives while also poaching from other citadels of learning.

Also, another member of the Visitation Panel, Mr. Missang Oyama, commended Arise for seizing the initiative to assist the institution on behalf of other members of the team.

He said, “I thank you for making us very proud because you have shown that we didn’t just go to Auchi to look at the problems, but we have also provided a solution with this (studio equipment). That’s exceptional.

“This stands us out because of all the other panels, of the 25 or 26 Polytechnics in the country, I’m not sure anyone has this kind of initiative. This is outstanding, this is awesome.”

On his part, the Head of Department, Mass Communication Auchi Polytechnic , Dr. Afam Anikwe, who represented the Rector, Mr. Adeboye Zubair, said the studio equipment would give a facelift to the Mass Communication Department.

He said Arise had written his name on the heart of the Polytechnic, adding that showing this measure and dimension of leadership was uncommon.

Items donated to the institution by Arise included, Cannon Video Recorder, Studio microphone and background Stand, full camera stand, two different zoom lenses, computer laptop and the light condensers and noise filters.

