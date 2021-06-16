Police Rescue One, Recover Two Vehicles in Foiled A’Ibom Robbery Attack

By Okon Bassey

One person was yesterday recused by the Police in Akwa Ibom State during an armed robbery attacked in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Command in a statement issued yesterday said two stolen vehicles have also been recovered.

The police explained that the armed robbery victim was rescued based on a distress call received at about 12 a.m. of an ongoing armed robbery attack at Drainage View Hotel, Nung Oku in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA.

The statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the SP Odiko MacDon, said operatives of Ibesikpo Asutan Division, Quick Intervention Unit (Q.I.U) and Anti-Kidnapping Squad were swiftly mobilised to the scene, which was invaded by unidentified hoodlums.

“On sighting the police operatives, hoodlums started shooting, and escaped through the back fence abandoning a black Toyota Hilux with Registration number BWR 561 HK, which was reported to have been stolen at gunpoint at Ultimate Filling Station in Ibesikpo Asutan on May 29, 2021, at about 11.45a.m,” he said.

The PPRO added that the operatives also recovered one Opel car with registration number KEF 306 AA belonging to one Ekemini Offiong Akpan of Ikot Akpan Abia village in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA.

Akpan was reportedly shot on his left hand by the criminals in an attempt to snatch the said vehicle from him.

He said the victim was rescued by the operatives and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The state Police Command also assured members of the public that it would spare no resources in ensuring that there is peace and tranquility in the state.

