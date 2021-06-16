Abia Royal Fathers Cry Out over Army Siege, Grounding of Socio-economic Activities

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Royal fathers and opinion leaders in Ohafia community, Abia State, have cried out over the siege laid on their community by the Nigerian army and other security agencies that have paralysed the community’s economic and social activities and created internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The royal fathers voiced their concern yesterday in an eight-point communiqué, which was issued after a security meeting that involved the Council of Ohafia Monarchs, leading members of the Ohafia Improvement Union (OIU) and the Ohafia leaders of thought at the Udumeze Palace.

The communiqué was signed by the Paramount Ruler, the Udumeze of Ohafia, Professor E.U.L. Imaga and four other royal fathers, including the H.R.M. Ezieogo Emmanuel Kalu Kalu Onugu (Ezieogo Asaga), the H.R.M. Ezieogo Mba Odo Okereke (Ezieogo Akanu), the H.R.M. Ezieogo Awa Nwankwo (Ezieogo Amaekpu) and the H.R.M. Ezieogo Mmecha Ugbu Mmecha (Ezieogo Amangwu).

The royal fathers expressed utmost concern over the heightened insecurity situation in Ohafia that has resulted in series of harassment and intimidation of law abiding residents of Ohafia by security agencies.

The monarchs said: “We wish to state unequivocally that Ndi Ohafia and residents of Ohafia are law abiding citizens of Nigeria who deserve protections from Nigerian law enforcement agencies instead of intimidations and harassments.”

Ohafia, which hosts the 14 Brigade of Nigerian Army, has been on edge since last Friday following security operations that were mounted in the area by the army, police and other security agents.

But the Nigerian Army Headquarters, in a statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, explained that troops and police were engaged in “routine clearance operations” in Ohafia.

Yerima also dismissed the allegations of human rights abuses and insisted that the operation “is in line with the rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights.”

However, the royal fathers persisted in their argument that the tactics employed by the security agents in the operation were laced with ingredients of rights abuses such as “harassments, intimidation and stigmatisation of all youths and residents of Ohafia.

“We condemn the continuous harassments and intimidation of well-meaning and law abiding sons and daughters/residents of Ohafia

They lamented that the “continuous lock-down of commercial and social activities in Ohafia community has completely paralysed economic activities and well-being of Ndi Ohafia.

“The siege at Amangwu Ohafia has turned the people of Amangwu to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their land. This situation has created fears and trepidation to other neighbouring Ohafia communities.”

The monarchs called for a return of economic and social activities in Ohafia and urged the brigade commander “to reconsider their strategies and tactics of maintaining peace and harmony in Ohafia communities without dehumanising and intimidating the peace loving people in Ohafia land.”

The Council of Ohafia Monarchs said that they had used various traditional instruments of authority (Imomo, Ogele, Akpan, etc) to advice and counsel Ohafia youths and persons to be law-abiding and responsible citizens.

