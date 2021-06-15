Work to Resume on N155bn Abandoned Tropicana Entertainment Complex in Uyo

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Work will soon recommence on the N155 billion 14-storey Tropicana Entertainment complex in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, seven years after it was abandoned.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Okpolupm Etteh, said the state government had been shopping for investors for the project.

Etteh who was fielding questions from journalists recently, revealed that at least four investors had indicated interest in the hotel project.

He denied allegations that the project was stopped due to structural defect, stressing that in three months’ time, government would have an investor who would take over the completion of the hotel.

He stated that a suitable investor would be chosen after due diligence is completed, stating that the government was shopping for an investor that would be able to sustain the hotel once it kicks off.

“You have to be sure where you invest your money. Currently, we have three to four investors that are interested in that hotel. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCEC), is one of them.

“You know the Nigerian climate, it is not easy for someone to bring his money and come and invest in a particular project. The person will also do due diligence to find out is the state government owing a contractor, is the business viable?

“A lot of investors have been coming but the onus is on the government to choose the one who would be able to invest and sustain that particular business.

“In the next two or three months, we have an investor to the hotel. We are doing due diligence to choose an investor that we know will handle the project.

“The due diligence of that building was done by a reputable company in Nigeria called ETR and Partners Consulting Engineers, there is no defect in that building,” he posited.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel had in a media interactive session described the project as a white elephant project which was not viable.

Until recently, when the Governor commissioned ‘Market Square”, to operate within the shopping mall complex, only the cinema was functioning within the Tropicana Entertainment Centre.

