New AFN Board to Be Inaugurated Today

The new board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), will be inaugurated today, June 15, at the media centre of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Secretary General of the federation, Prince Adisa Beyioku, the inauguration will commence at 10am.

“The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare will inaugurate the new board of the AFN at 10am on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at the media center at the Moshood Abiola stadium,” said Beyioku. The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr Habu Gumel will also be at the inauguration.

Chief Tonobok Okowa was elected president of the AFN at an elective congress of the federation on Monday with Fidelis Tafida Gadzama, a member of the Sydney 2000 Olympics gold-winning 4x400m relay team was elected the first vice president.

Former African record holder in the triple jump and 1995 African Games champion Rosa Collins was elected the second vice president.

The new board of the AFN will serve for the next four years (2021-2025).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

