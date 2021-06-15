FG, Italy, UNIDO, UNDP Collaborates to Phase-out Ozone Depleting Refrigerants

By Michael Olugbode

Nigerian government is working in collaboration with Italy, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to phase out ozone depleting refrigerants.

The Minister for Environment, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar revealed this recently at the inauguration of the stage two of the hydrochlorofluorocarbons phase-out management plan (HPMP) Project in Abuja.

He said: “Haven successfully completed state one of our HPMP, the stage two of the project was approved by the Executive Committee of the Multilateral Fund (MLF) for the implementation of the Montreal Protocol with the aim to achieve the complete phase-out of ozone depleting blowing agents and refrigerants in the foam and refrigeration sectors.”

He disclosed that the overall commitment of the HPMP Stage 2 is to phase out 51.35 % of ozone depleting refrigerants consumption by 2023. The project will be executed by my Ministry, in collaboration with UNDP, as the Lead Implementing Agency, UNIDO, the co-implementing agency and the Government of Italy, the bilateral agency.”

He said the project will complement the HPMP Stage I project taking account of difficulties encountered, experience gained, and lessons learned in the implementation of the Stage I.

He disclosed that the strategy for implementing the second stage was determined taking into account the following: The level of reductions in ozone depleting refrigerants imported into the country; the market trends in the use of alternatives to ozone depleting refrigerants and the need to mitigate their potential negative impacts, e.g. on production technology, the environment or health; and the need for continuity in phasing out ozone depleting refrigerants consumption in the numerous SMEs in all the relevant sectors.

He noted that to achieve the stage II target, these must be carried out: strengthening of our refrigerants licensing and import quota system for ozone depleting refrigerants; complete phase-out of ozone depleting blowing agents through conversion to non-ozone depleting technologies; and reduction of ozone depleting refrigerants use through support to the refrigeration servicing sector.

He disclosed that the specific responsibilities of the project steering committee include: address project issues as raised by the National Ozone Office of the Ministry; provide guidance on new project risks, and agree on possible mitigation and management actions to address specific risks; and ensure coordination with various government agencies and their participation in project activities, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

