APGA Clears Soludo, Three Others for Anambra Governorship Primaries

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Ahead of the November 6, 2021, governorship election in Anambra State, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has cleared former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and three other aspirants to contest its party’s governorship primary scheduled for June 23.

Others cleared were Damian Chibuzor Okolo, ThankGod Christopher Ibe, and Christopher Okwudili Ezenwankwo

This was contained in the report of the screening committee signed, and by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Ifeanyi Mbaeri.

The screening held on June 10, 2021, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja saw eight aspirants who bought nomination forms to contest for the primary elections on the platform of the party filing out to face the screening committee.

The screening committee, however, disqualified Ifeanyi Odera Ozoka, Nonso Okafor, Sullivan Akachukwu Nwankpo, Michael Chukwuma Umeoji, and Cater Nnamdi Dike Umeoduagu.

According to the report of the committee, some of those disqualified were not cleared for reasons ranging from not having spent up to 18 months in the party; defiance and insubordination to party authority and supremacy; and not registering as a voter in the state.

They, however, advised those not cleared that they are “at liberty to exercise their right of appeal in writing only, as stipulated by Article 10(1) of the APGA Electoral Guidelines for the state governorship primary election 2021.”

APGA had approved June 23 as the date for the party’s governorship primary election in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

