Water Essential to Health, Economy, Security of Nations, Says US Ambassador

United States Ambassador in Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard has said access to water is essential to health, economy and security of a nation.

Speaking during the commissioning of public sanitation facility at Kwali market built under U.S Ambassador’s Special Self-Help (ASSH) grant, Leonard said: “Reliable access to water underpins health, economic opportunity, and security in every country, and ensuring global access to safe and adequate water for basic needs is now more important than ever.”

The Ambassador, while noting that United States was pleased to be of help in addressing the need of Kwali market, said: “The United States is Nigeria’s strongest development partner, and through our programmes we demonstrate our commitment to all communities in your country.

“We are proud to have partnered with this community here in Kwali, and we encourage you to continue doing selfless work and foster the spirit of self-reliance among you.”

She added that: “I am confident that your community can maintain the momentum and establish an ever-progressing environment for your people for many healthy years to come.”

Also Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Director of Foundation for Community Health, Rights and Development (FOCHRID), Dr. Taiwo Benson disclosed that with the grant from US Embassy, a stakeholders’ dialogue on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services was organised in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory and subsequently a borehole with water tank and 12 gender-sensitive improved toilets was constructed.

He said: “Madam Ambassador, we recognise that the funding for this project is from the American tax payers. Therefore, we have instituted a sustainability plan using the Public-Private Partnership Model, which will ensure the sustainability of the toilet facility for generations of people who patronise the market.”

