PDP Govs Meet Today in Uyo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of PDP will today in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State meet over declining economy, threats to democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism.

In a statement issued last night by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum said that the meeting will focus on the deteriorating state of the Nigerian economy, the alarming stretching of Nigeria’s social fabric to a breaking point, and the emerging threats to democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism in Nigeria.

He said that this is apart from the continuing question of appropriate security architecture for Nigeria, and measures to rescue Nigeria from the AP- led government that has devasted the nation in all sectors.

