Okowa: Justice, Equity, Fairness Solution to Nigeria’s Challenges

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said only truth, justice, equity and fairness to all zones of the country could guarantee a united Nigeria.

Okowa stated this at the thanksgiving service of the second anniversary of the 7th Assembly of Delta State House of Assembly held at Living Faith Church, Asaba.

He said that he believed in the unity of the country but that leaders must act in the interest of diversity in the nation.

According to Okowa, only such acts of justice and fairness to all the zones can encourage Nigerians to believe in the unity of the country.

He said that Nigerians were facing challenging times, and urged all Christians to be very prayerful “because only God can truly turn things around for this nation, not Mr. President or Mr. Governor and not the National Assembly can change things”.

“There is a lot for us to learn as a nation even from what we have seen now and what we are passing through; we must work together for the progress and unity of this nation.

“Do not lose hope and faith in God; let us play our individual roles apart from prayers.

“Many times we recite our national anthem without considering the words in it, we can truly serve our country with love and strength if we believe in the unity of the country.

“There is a lot of call for restructuring and national dialogue because of the things we are seeing but we must continue to keep faith in our country, because things will definitely change for the better.

“For those of us who find ourselves in government, we must truly re-examine ourselves to be sure that we are truly serving our nation Nigeria and not serving ourselves or some sections of the country and ignoring others.

“We must continue to see Nigeria as one country and all things done must be done truly in such a way that reflects that unity in us so that every zone will truly believe that we are in one Nigeria,” he said.

The governor commended members of the House of Assembly for their cooperation with the Executive in the service of the state.

“I thank God for this day because the 7th Assembly is here to thank God for their second anniversary.

“I am very proud of the Assembly because for whatever we have achieved under these trying times is because they have remained very supportive.

“Many times you have placed the interest of the state above personal interests and I believe that as we start off the third year that a new beginning will come into you to offer greater services in the remaining two years.

“I charge you to redouble your efforts because we are in very difficult times. Please remember that we are in service of the people of Delta and to give more than we have done before.

“It is my hope and belief that we continue to humble ourselves, because it takes nothing away from us by being humble because God resisted the proud.

“It is my prayer that God will give you the strength and wisdom to continue in your service to the people,” he added.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, took the Bible reading from Psalm 92:1-10.

Earlier in a sermon titled “Understanding the wonders of thanksgiving” Pastor David Popoola urged Christians to always remember to appreciate God for his blessings upon their lives.

He stated that thanksgiving was a debt that every Christian owed God.

“To be ungrateful is to block your access to God’s blessings and God will always bless those who show appreciation for His benevolence.

“Thanksgiving multiplies our blessings, it preserves and perfects God’s blessings upon our lives and facilitates answers to our prayers,” the cleric said.

