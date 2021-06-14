Boko Haram/ISWAP Releases Abducted Humanitarian Workers, Others

By Michael Olugbode

Several humanitarian workers and others abducted during attacks on the North East have been released by Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Sources revealed to our corespondent that the aid workers were freed by the terrorist group on Monday alongside other civilian captives, after negotiations.

Among those released was Idris Alooma, a staff of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees abducted along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road in January.

The group also released a senior Christian cleric Reverend Zango and one Barka Wasinda, a former staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority and some aid workers abducted from a facility in Dikwa in March.

Most of the released captives were abducted during attacks on parts of Borno State, the birthplace of Boko Haram between March and May, and recently in June.

During some of the attacks, the terror group overran Dikwa, destroyed support facilities, including a primary health care centre, and also laid siege at the United Nations humanitarian hub, which forced aid workers to seek shelter in a bunker.

The United Nations had to suspend its operations in response to the attacks on humanitarian operations in Dikwa and Damasak, affecting humanitarian assets and personnel.

According to multiple sources, the aid workers and the other freed persons are receiving medical support.

As at the time of filing the report, official confirmation of the release was yet to be received as known military spokesmen were no picking their calls.

