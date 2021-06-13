Painful! NFF President Amaju Pinnick Loses Sister Arinola Adeniyi

HighLife

To be or not to be is indeed the question. Unfortunately, this is not a question that human beings can decide on their own to answer. After building one remarkable career in the corporate corridor and another in the quiet recesses of luxury, Arinola Adeniyi, the boss lady of Lagos highbrow Spa Venivici and sister to NFF President Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has passed on.

Death be not proud is the kind of sentiment that many people are wont to express in times like these, but even that seems significantly empty. The death of Arinola Adeniyi hit harder than ordinary because it seems that there is a trumpet blaring that only certain good people can hear. As has become the saying lately, good people are marching home.

The news of Adeniyi’s death came a few days ago. According to the report, she had passed on at the First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. And while many folks are insisting that she is in a better place, her relatives and friends only wish that she had stuck around for a few more decades at least.

Arinola Adeniyi was many things to many people: a mother and a daughter, a wife and a friend, a sister and a paragon of audacity and diligence. She stirred the hearts of many women when she left what would be considered a peak banking career (where she had become a Deputy General Manager) to open up a spa as if saying that many are stress to build fortunes, but few are resting from all that stress. And that is how the renowned Venivici Health Club and Urban Spa came to be, and Adeniyi established herself as a Corporate Wellness Coach, Colon Therapist, Diet & Nutrition Specialist, and Mind Coach Trainer.

That the now-deceased Arinola Adeniyi was the sister of NFF President Amaju Melvin Pinnick was a fact unknown to many. But death shrouds and unveils in equal measure. Pinnick is one of those most devastated by the loss—and it is a big loss, no doubt about it.

