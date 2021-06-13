OML 150: Host Communities Vow Not to Vacate Conoil Platform

· Issue quit notice with immediate effect

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Residents of seven Itsekiri host communities, who have disrupted operational activities of Conoil Nigeria Plc at its Obodo Field in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday vowed not to vacate the facility until their demands were met.

The protesters, who have laid siege on the company’s facility since Wednesday when their ultimatum to Conoil expired, continued their occupation of the oil field.

The protesters were drawn from Ifiekpo, Uwakeno, Omadino, Ewekwara, Jaluwa Efueye, Aja Osolo and Obodo, the seven host communities.

They came together under the aegis of OML 15 Communities Consultative Forum.

They had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the oil firm, which expired on Wednesday over its alleged failure to recognise and deal with the newly elected Comrade Monday Agbeyi-led Exco of the forum.

The protesters, who carried placards emblazoned with different inscriptions, warned the oil firm to recognise the popularly elected Agbeyi-led Exco or be ready “to vacate our land.”

One of the leaders of the protesters, said: “We are not fighting the federal government or the law enforcement agents, but we had vowed to stay here until Conoil respects our proclamations that it should desist from further dealing with the Charles Omadeli-led Exco whose tenure expired on December 21, 2020, but the Comrade Monday Agbeyi-led Exco which was unanimously elected by our communities for a four-year tenure.”

THISDAY gathered that the protesters were piqued that the oil firm had refused to respect the endorsement by the Delta State Government and the Olu of Warri Palace of the Agbeyi-led exco but engaged in a divided and rule tactics by sponsoring rival groups in order to shirk in delivering its corporate social responsibilities to its host communities.

They urged the oil firm “to respect constituted authorities and start dealing with the Agbeyi-led exco to pave the way for the development of our communities.”

The protesters said they detested alleged moves by the oil firm to sabotage the developmental strides and initiatives of the Agbeyi-led exco by sponsoring and working with the former exco whose tenure expired on December 21, 2020.

As at press time, the oil firm is yet to react to the development.

