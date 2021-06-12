JCI Eko Educates Members on Financial Investments

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Eko chapter has concluded its June business meeting with the education of its members on how to sustain financial investments in a fast changing economic landscape.

The charity organisation, a not-for-profit NGO, also inducted a new member even as it announced that plans are underway for holding its national convention in October this year.

Commenting on the induction culture, President of JCI Eko, Mr. Kunle Adelakun said: “For you to be a JCI member there are some requirements you would have to meet up. One, you must be between the ages of 18 and 40; you must have attended JCI Eko functions; you must be a part of the intending members training platforms, physically and on WhatsApp where intending members come together to be enlightened on the JCI Culture, philosophy, and creed. These are the things that connect us all together not only in Nigeria alone but also in other parts of the world.”

The JCI Nigeria national convention brings together all local organizations under the JCI Nigeria umbrella to plan ahead, hold elections of national officers, and awards for local organizations that have performed “wonderfully well in 2021”. The convention would be hosted by JCI Atlantic.

In the same vein, the Director of Communications, JCI Nigeria described the Congress, slated to be held in South Africa as the “gathering of people beyond Nigeria. It is a gathering of young creative citizens from all over the world.”

The business meeting, tagged “Sustaining financial investment” was launched to teach and advise members on the right savings principles, financial discipline, available investment opportunities, and the pros and cons of various investment options.

Speakers at the event include COO, Apel Asset Limited, Oladunni Olawuyi; Head of Marketing and Social Media, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Olumide Coker; and Product Specialist at Piggyvest, Bukola Willoby. The speakers admonished members to draw up financial goals, understand the investment options that suit their income, and “most importantly’’ consult their investment advisers before venturing into any investment scheme.

At the end of the meeting, the President presented award plaques to the speakers while expressing his gratitude for their presence.

Headquartered in the USA, JCI is a global movement that inspires young people around the world to take responsibility in their respective communities in order to create a better world.

JCI Eko is one of the local organizations of JCI in Nigeria. It is a community of young people between the ages of 18 and 40 which seeks to impact the environment and develop young people that can make a positive change in the society. Junior Chambers International has different chapters in Nigeria which includes local organisations such as JCI Eko, Ikeja, Abuja, and Kaduna amongst others.

On the national level, JCI organisations include JCI Nigeria, JCI USA, Japan, and more. JCI is a global network of active citizens which seeks to provide development opportunities and empower young people to create positive change.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

