Foundation Raises Support for Sickle Cell Disease

The Azeezat Olajumoke Gbenro Foundation has restated its commitment to supporting the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in the country, just as its donated two multi-parameter patient monitors to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

The donation was in fulfilment of the foundation’s mission to improve healthcare provision for people affected by SCD.

Coordinator of the Foundation, Dr. Bolanle Idowu while donating the equipment stated that the machine would aid in the treatment of those affected by SCD as well as women during labour and delivery.

She said, “By liaising with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in LUTH, a decision was made to get equipment that would improve maternal and perinatal outcomes of sickle cell patients in pregnancy and delivery. These monitors will support patient monitoring during labour and delivery, detect early signs of complications and hence early intervention .This will contribute to a safe labour and delivery of a healthy infant.”

She explained further that the donation was one of the visions of late Azeezat Gbenro, a Sickle Cell patient whom in her honour, the foundation was set up to extend support to those affected by SCD and who may not have access to total healthcare.

She said, “The Foundation was set up in memory of Olajumoke Azeezat Gbenro, who went to meet her creator in January 31, 2021 at the age of 50.

In her short but very impactful life, Jumoke was a generous person who pursued charitable causes with a passion. she was particularly passionate about supporting those with health needs , especially those with sickle cell disease ,a condition she battled all her life.”

Idowu who is a United Kingdom based General Practitioner said that the Foundation has on its table three different agenda to drive its mission.

These agenda according to her is anchored on disease prevention- though provision of clean water to defined communities, treatment and raising awareness on SCD for possible interventions from stakeholders.

She also craved the support of well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to rise up to health needs in the country so as to improve general health care, as she said that collaboration is key.

Receiving the items, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo appreciated the gesture and assured of judicious use of the equipment.

He urged capable Nigerians to emulate the foundation for a stronger and better health care delivery.

Head of Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at LUTH, Prof. Bosede Afolabi remarked that the donation would make a huge impact in saving lives during labour, late pregnancy and delivery.

