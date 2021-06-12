Disregard any Sit-at-home Order, Directs Lagos CP

.

Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has asked Lagosians to disregard any sit-at-home order by any group who intends to carry out a protest in the state in commemoration of the 2021 Democracy Day today as the command was not aware of any planned protest in the state.

The commissioner gave this directive yesterday, via a signed statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

CP Odumosu asked Lagosians to “disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media and go about their lawful businesses as the police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangements to maintain law and order across the state.”

In another development, the statement also revealed that the Commissioner of Police had formed special squads to go after traffic robbers who had been terrorising innocent members of the state, and rid the state of such “miscreants.”

CP Odumosu equally released some crime fighting equipment and modern communication gadgets to the squads for efficiency and better service delivery as some of the identified areas like Eko Bridge, Apongbon, Cele, Ijora, Ojota/7up, Mike 12, Surulere etc, “must be cleared of miscreants and traffic robbers with immediate effect.”

While assuring the general public of adequate security of lives and property in Lagos State, the CP Odumosu reiterated that “police personnel in the command will religiously discharge their duties within the ambit of the law,” he said.

