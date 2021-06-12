Buhari: Nigerian Criminals Profiting from Our Difficult Situation

President Muhammadu Buhari has said some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of the nation’s difficult situation and profiting from it.

The President, in his national broadcast on Saturday to mark this year’s democracy day, however assured Nigerians that his administration was already addressing this and would soon bring some of these culprits to justice.

“Unfortunately, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicaps this Administration from frontally and decisively tackling them. We are already addressing these obstacles and we will soon bring some of these culprits to justice,” the President said.

Details later….

