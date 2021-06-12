Buhari: In Spite of Our Achievements, There is Still More to be Done

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a national broadcast on Saturday to mark this year’s democracy day, said in spite of the achievements of his administration, there was still more to be done.

“I will be the first to admit that in spite of our efforts and achievements which are there for all to see, there is still much more to be done and we are doing our best in the face of scarce resources and galloping population growth rate that consistently outstrips our capacity to provide jobs for our populace,” Buhari said.

Details later,..

