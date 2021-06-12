Buhari Condoles with Families of Fallen Soldiers, Victims of Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the families of military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty and Nigerians who are unfortunate victims of such senseless arsons, kidnappings and murders.

In his national broadcast on Saturday to mark this year’s democracy day, Buhari said: “Once again, I want to render my sincere and heart-felt condolences to the families and friends of our gallant service men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty and as a sacrifice to keep Nigeria safe.

“I extend the same condolence to the families and friends of our country men, women and children who were unfortunate victims of such senseless arsons, kidnappings and murders.

“I also share the pains of families and direct victims of ransom-seeking, kidnaped victims who went through unimaginable trauma in the course of their forced imprisonment.”

“Let me assure my fellow citizens that every incident, however minor gives me great worry and concern and I immediately order security agencies to swiftly but safely rescue victims and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Details later…

