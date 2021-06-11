Suzuki by CFAO Launches Micro SUV, Unveils New SLDA Technology

Mary Nnah

CFAO Motors, the distributor of Suzuki vehicles in Nigeria and 30 other African countries, last Friday unveiled the S-Presso micro SUV, a first of its kind in Nigeria.

The event tagged ‘Suzuki is Back’ was also an opportunity for the company to launch its latest technological advancement, the Smart Link Display Audio (SLDA).

In attendance at the Suzuki – Victoria Island showroom was top CFAO representatives; Chairman, CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; Managing Director/ Country Delegate CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier; and General Manager, CFAO Motors – Suzuki, Mrs. Aissatou Diouf, customers and industry stakeholders.

As a follow-up to the brand’s re-introduction in 2019, the ‘Suzuki is back’ event was a platform to showcase its latest upgrade, the SLDA which enables the driver to mirror phone on the car display screen, place phone calls, use navigation, and play music easily among other interesting features. This technology is available in the Dzire, Ciaz, Vitara, Baleno, Ertiga and Swift models.

Dr. Newton Jibunoh, the new Suzuki brand ambassador, who is known for his desert expeditions in Suzuki cars, was officially introduced to guests at the event in a documentary capturing the story behind his Suzuki choice.

Speaking on some of the brand’s activities since 2019, Diouf said, “We came into the Nigerian market with a clear plan to make Japanese cars, more accessible to Nigerians.

“Amidst the challenges caused by the pandemic, we have continued to improve our value proposition to our customers with the expansion of our aftersales service network across the country, while bringing more Nigerian banks on board as partners for our Vehicle Financing scheme.”

“We have just unveiled the S-Presso model, the first micro SUV in Nigeria which will be sold for as low as N5.5 million. Indeed, Suzuki is quickly becoming Naija’s ‘Way of life’ she added.

The Suzuki models available in Nigeria are city cars: S-presso, Alto, Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, and Ertiga. The Off-Road Vehicles/Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are Jimny and Vitara.

