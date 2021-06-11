State Legislative Houses to Reopen Monday

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The gates of the Houses of Assembly in the 36 states of the federation will open on Monday following the suspension of the 64-day strike embarked upon by workers to demand Implementation of full financial autonomy for the Legislative and Judicial arms of government.

A communiqué signed by the National President of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Mohammed Usman, directed legislative workers to resume work on Monday unfailingly.

The communiqué issued at the the national executive committee meeting of PASAN said: “That after an appraisal of the Nationwide Industrial Strike Action so far and consideration of calls from well meaning institutions and members of the general public to suspend the strike action that PASAN do hereby suspend the Nationwide Industrial Strike Action to facilitate the passage of necessary legislations as contained in the (MOA). The strike action is only suspended for 45 days window starting from Monday 14″ of June, 2021 to 29” of July, 2021.

“PASAN do hereby direct all members to resume at their various duty post on Monday the 14″ of June 2021”.

The union also frowned at what it described as unnecessary intimidation and victimization of members during a lawful industrial strike action.

“We shall no longer tolerate any further victimization of members due to their participation in the strike action as directed by the Union and granted by the extant Labour Laws.,” It said

PASAN and the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had signed agreement with federal and state governments for the commencement of Implementation of the full financial autonomy for the state legislature and judiciary.

