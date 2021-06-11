Sanwo-Olu Pledges to Make Lagos Creative Industry Capital for Africa by 2025

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to make Lagos the creative industry capital for Africa by 2025.

He said this at the launch of Creative Lagos in partnership with Del York Creative Academy, which held both virtually and in Victoria Island area of the state.

Creative Lagos is a special creative industry capacity building programme sponsored by the state government to equip 1,000 talented young people.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The project is one I’m personally passionate about, as it involves certain pillars of the Lagos THEMES development agenda of education, technology tourism, and entertainment.

“I believe this can improve the fortunes of the state at the individual and macro levels using the creative industry and young people as a strategic weapon.”

While highlighting his vision to make Lagos the creative industry capital of Africa by 2025, the governor charged participants to take cognisance of their role and importance in the evolving Lagos story.

He further pledged his government’s continued support for the continuity of the programme and his commitment to taking a hands-on approach in the programme by intermittently interacting with the participants to assess their progress.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf, commended the governor for his “overwhelming support” to the Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI), Creative Lagos, and her ministry.

Meanwhile, the commissioner spurred the beneficiaries of the programme, explaining the high expectations the state had reposed in them by sponsoring them to the Del York Creative Academy.

These beneficiaries are from across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGASs), and the 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

According to the President, Del York Creative Academy, Mr. Linus Idahosa, the governor’s vision to develop young people through the creative industry will reap bountifully in the not-too-distant future.

He further appreciated the state government for its unflinching commitment to training even more creatives in successive programmes, especially those who could not secure admission into the first cohort of Creative Lagos.

