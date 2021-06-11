Over 200 Kids for U-17 Kenny Taekwondo

Over 200 enthusiastic kids drawn from over 20 schools and 17 clubs across the state stormed the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surrulere, Lagos for the Kenny Taekwondo Academy U-17 Championships which held last weekend.

D’ Young Taekwondo Academy, Kenny Martial Art Academy, Panama Taekwondo Academy, St Rita School, Ovie Brune Foundation and Goodness School were among some of the schools and clubs that featured at the one- day championship.

Proprietor of Kenny Taekwondo Academy, Mr. Kehinde Salawu, thanked God for the successful stagging of this year’s event which is the 10th edition.

Salawu described it as a huge success unlike the 9th edition which was almost marred by the Coronavirus pandemic.

He owed the consistency in stagging the annual event to God and his desire to see taekwondo grow beyond it’s present state in Nigera.

Salawu added that he will not rest until more of the likes of Emmanuel Peters, Chika Chukwumerijes and Margaret Binga are discovered in Nigeria’s taekwondo.

Medals and certificates were awarded to all the children that excelled at the championship. .

Chairman of Lagos State Taekwondo Association, Mr Jimmy Ogunowo who was at the event alongside the matron, Tayo Popoola, commended Mr Salawu for spreading the gospel of taekwondo at the grassroots and promised that his association will continue to provide logistics and technical support when necessary to all it’s affiliate members.

He urged all clubs practicing in the state to forward their programme of activities to the Secretariat of the Lagos State Taekwondo Association without further delay.

