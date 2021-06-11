NPFL: Akwa Utd Back at the Top, MFM FC Hold Abia Warriors

Femi Solaja

The Nigeria Professional Football League’s Match-day 26 between

Akwa United FC and Heartland ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts team.

The victory catapulted Akwa United back to the top of the NPFL table, in place of Kano Pillars who lost 0-2 in Port Harcourt 24 hours earlier.

Charles Atshimene was the two-goal hero for the home side with Ubong Friday reducing the tally for the visitors before Chijioke Akuneto restores Akwa United’s two-goal lead.

Earlier, MFM FC failed to break the defence of visiting Abia Warriors in a fixture that was played Thursday morning following Wednesday’s heavy rain.

both sides remained where they were before the match – MFM 10th and Abia Warriors 13th.

Meanwhile, clubs in Akwa Ibom State have unanimously chosen Akwa United as the state’s representatives in the 2021 AITEO Cup.

This resolution was reached in a meeting between Club Owners and the State’s Football Association Wednesday morning in Uyo.

The club owners based their decision on the limited time available to prosecute a state preliminaries in view of the NFF Monday 14th June 2021 deadline day for submission of state representatives.

The Akwa Ibom State Football Association will therefore submit Akwa United FC as the state’s sole representative.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

