Jobberman Nigeria Launches New Way to Recruit for Employers

Nigeria’s leading job placements platform has today announced the launch of its new and improved Best Match product which helps employers find the best match for their roles in ten working days. This announcement is part of its campaign tagged, #ANewWaytoMatch.

The new and improved Best Match product is an automated candidate matching system that saves employers time and effort by screening, testing, and ranking the high volume of candidates received for an application, matching them with the best fit, faster.

With this product, employers get a shortlist of 10 “qualified” and “tested” candidates who match their job description the best in only 10 working days.

For employers, hiring the right talent for their job roles remains a major challenge. While finding good candidates through numerous recruitment methods might not be hard, finding the best talent, both in culture and in skill-set, can be excruciating.

Speaking on the campaign, CEO Jobberman Nigeria, Ms. Rolake Rosiji stated “With over a decade in the recruitment industry, we understand the challenge of finding the best fit for a job role in any company.

” That is why we are pleased to reintroduce our Best Match product. As an innovative and technologically driven company, we have taken the feedback from all our customers and improved our product by incorporating artificial intelligence to ensure that employers get a shortlist of “qualified” and “tested” candidates who match their job description the best and spend less time in the hiring process”

With Best Match, employers get additional benefits such as a complimentary assessment worth N32,000, increased visibility and reach by matching the job roles to both qualified passive and active jobseekers, transparency by providing real-time information, with a fully interactive view of all applicants, and an automated report which is a detailed summary of the Best Match selection. Employers get this and more for only N75,000.

Isaac Oni, Product Lead, Jobberman Nigeria stated “The new Best Match is designed to make work easier for employers by providing advanced technology to screen, test, and rank only the most qualified for open roles listed on the platform. As leaders in the industry, we are working hard to give employers the best recruitment journey by matching them with only the best that’s right for them”

Over the next four weeks, Jobberman is looking to partner with new and existing employers, introducing them to the new way to match through Best Match.

