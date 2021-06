Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, said the delay in the delivery of aircraft, tanks and other military hardware ordered from foreign countries by the federal government, was hampering the administration efforts to address insecurity and insurgency.

Buhari stated this while responding to a questions during an exclusive interview with NTA, monitored by THISDAY.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram