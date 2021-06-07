NB Gives Reasons for 663.6 kWp Solar Plant Inauguration

Raheem Akingbolu

The inauguration of 663.6 kilowatts per peak (kWp) Solar Plant at the Ibadan Brewery and the proposed development of other renewable energy plants in other breweries, owned by Nigerian Breweries, became necessary to ensure that 70 per cent of electricity used in all its breweries are powered from clean sources, the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, has said.

Delivering his keynote speech at the inauguration of the plant in Ibadan, the managing director, described the project as a first of its kind in the manufacturing sector.

Bel, disclosed that in addition to the Ibadan solar plant, the company was already developing other renewable energy plants in its other breweries to ensure that 70 per cent of electricity used in all of its breweries are powered from clean sources.

“We are not only interested in being Number 1 in Sales and profitability. We also want to be number 1 in environmental sustainability – ensuring that the communities where our breweries are located benefit from our operations in the best possible way” he said.

“Apart from developing renewable energies to ensure cleaner air, we are also investing heavily in ensuring cleaner water for our communities.

“As such, we have taken great pains to build a state of the art, waste water treatment plant in our breweries to ensure that we do not cause water pollution.

“All wastewater produced from the brewery are properly treated and monitored in line with regulatory requirements before they are discharged, making them safe and not harmful to acquatic life and the environment in general,” he added.

He disclosed that the plant, which was built at the cost of over N300 million, was part of NB Plc’s ‘Brew A Better World’ sustainability agenda, which is aimed at meeting the company’s carbon neutrality targets through increased energy efficiency in its production.

He further revealed that the solar plant was built through a fully financed solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) executed with Crossboundary Energy Limited. It is expected to supply approximately 800 MWh to the brewery annually, providing a significant reduction to the current cost of power, while also reducing the plant’s CO2 emissions by over 10,000 tonnes over the lifespan of the plant.

Speaking at the event, Governor Makinde commended the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc for investing in a solar plant which he noted would promote environmental sustainability, stating that his administration would continue to play its part by creating an environment that supports businesses in the state to grow.

