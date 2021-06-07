17 Passengers Feared Killed in Zaria-Kano Expressway Accident

Ibrahim Shuaib in Kano

No fewer than 17 travellers were feared killed in an auto accident at Kauran Wali axis along Zaria-Kano Expressway on Saturday.

The ghastly accident, which claimed the lives of 17 passengers, involved a Hummer Bus belonging to Kano Line with number plate KN90H42, and a private Toyota Rav4 SUV with number plate ABC550NV.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the accident in a statement yesterday, said the bus was Kano-bound, while the SUV was headed for Zaria.

He said the accident was a result of a head-on collision between the two vehicles, resulting from dangerous driving and overtaking along a diversion point on the highway.

The Commissioner added that while 10 persons died on the spot, others died at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika where the accident victims were rushed to.

Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that several persons lost their lives in a ghastly road crash along Kauran Wali axis of Zaria-Kano Road.

“The fatal crash occurred in the afternoon of Saturday 5th June 2021 and involved a Hummer Bus belonging to Kano Line (KN90H42), and a private Toyota Rav4 SUV (ABC550NV). The bus was Kano-bound, while the SUV was headed for Zaria.

“According to eye-witness reports, the crash was a head-on collision between the two vehicles, resulting from dangerous driving and overtaking along a diversion point on the highway.

“Over 20 persons were involved in the crash; 10 persons died on the spot and others died later at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika. Those injured remain in the hospital.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured a quick recovery.

“The Governor thanked officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who responded swiftly after the crash to evacuate the injured and clear the obstructions.”

The Commissioner said the governor also appealed to drivers to maintain caution and observe speed limits on all roads to avoid such tragic occurrences.

