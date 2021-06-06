President Buhari, Family and Friends Celebrate AlhajiErogbogbo At 95

The true fortunes of human life are less than a handful: freedom, long life and prosperity. To have all three in almost equal measure is the blessing of multiple lifetimes. This is the defining quality in the life of AlhajiAshafaAjibolaErogbogbo. At 95 years of age, the man has built the kind of legacy that even presidents do not dare to ignore.

President Muhammadu Buhari was one of the first federal-level characters to send warm felicitations and goodwill messages to AlhajiAshafaAjibolaErogbogbo on his 95th birthday. While the message was filled with praises and prayers, it also demonstrated that there are a few Nigerians out there whose services to humanity continue to be felt even though they themselves have retired from the public scene.

AlhajiErogbogbo has indeed made laudable contributions to Nigeria and the part of Lagos State most renowned for enjoying the Erogbogbo legacy—Ikorodu. It could be said that the city enjoys the visitation of outsiders and the accolades of informed Nigerians due to AlhajiErogbogbo, his late wife, AlhajaSadiatAbekeErogbogbo, and their nest of influential children.

AbikeDabiri-Erewa is the most notable of the Erogbogbo children, and her determined personality reflects the celebrated unshakeable character of both her parents. But the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Chairman is not the only one that inherited this strong personality. The others include KofoKassim, YomiErogbogbo, RotimiErogbogbo, AjokeGbeleyi, Moji Williams, Sola Erogbogbo, Yetunde and FolakeErogbogbo, not to mention the ones that are Erogbogbo by blood. The achievements of these great people have added to the reputation of AlhajiErogbogbo.

Nevertheless, AlhajiErogbogbo has rocked the social and corporate scene on his own merits with a career spanning the oil industry, aviation, customs and several other notable sectors. Moreover, his welcoming and noble personality is responsible for his being a strong member of Ansar-ud-Deen society, an accomplished statesman, and the sharpest, happiest, friendliest and funniest 95-year-old grandpa to all and sundry.

Thus, on AlhajiErogbogbo’s 95th birthday, folks did not hold back in truly celebrating him. However, everything was in moderation, considering that his wife of 70+ years, AlhajaSadiatAbekeErogbogbo, passed away only a few months ago. Consequently, he marked the day with family prayers and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at his feet.

It is truly remarkable to have a long life and a legacy that is the most radiant in a generation. No wonder President Buhari spared no words in hailing the half-step centenarian.

