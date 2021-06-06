Breaking: T.B. Joshua is Dead

By Vanessa Obioha

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as T.B. Joshua has died. The church confirmed the death on Sunday morning on its official Twitter handle.

The post read: God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

The statement also disclosed that the prophet spoke to partners on Saturday before his death.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

His last words according to the church was ‘Watch and Pray’.

Joshua was peculiar for his prophetic utterings. He commanded respect from different parts of the world due to his revelations. His church headquartered in Ejigbo area of Lagos State was a religious destination to people suffering from one affliction or the other. His miraculous wonders were the main attractions.

He was 57 years old.

