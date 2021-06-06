Akeredolu, Ondo Community Mourn TB Joshua

By James Sowole

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Sunday said he received the news of the death of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua with a heavy heart.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, said the renowned man of God was a blessing to humanity and a great ambassador of the Sunshine State whose Ministry was noted for charity.

“Undoubtedly, Pastor Joshua’s demise came as a rude shock. The pains are not mere emotional flashes; they are indeed piercing. The Ondo-born Pastor and Televangelist was a philanthropist whose exit will be sorely missed by many.

“Pastor Joshua was committed to giving and was more often, inexorably imbued with calmness while lifting the downtrodden. As a televangelist, he did not just win souls for Christ, he was passionate about changing lives.

“He demonstrated timelessly, an alluring service to humanity and compassion by assisting not only his home local government, Akoko North West. Other adjoining local governments in Akoko land benefitted from his large heart of benevolence.

“Of significant note too, Pastor Joshua never hesitated to assist in whatever manner the Ondo State Government desired such. To us in Ondo State, we consider this a personal loss. He was a pride to the Sunshine State

“Not only Africa is hit hard; this is a great global knock as his Pastor TB Joshua’s ministry attracted an immeasurable foreign followership. Christendom has lost a giant.

“The reality of the finality of death, truly hurts the heart. But for TB Joshua, he had played his own part of the endless life orchestra; he has departed. We must take solace in his good deeds while here. He is now a Heaven’s gain. The people have lost a committed giver. We shall continue to remember his contributions to the development of our State,” Akeredolu’ said.

While commiserating with the immediate family, the entire membership of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Akeredolu expressed his heart-felt condolences to the Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun and the entire community over the loss of a great son of the soil.

The Governor prayed to God to grant the late cleric an eternal rest in His bosom and comfort grieving family members, friends and associates.

Also in a statement, the traditional ruler of Joshua’s hometown, the Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Tisa Olanipekun, said the community received the very sad news with grieving hearts.

He said “The shocking event is reported to have occurred on Saturday 5th June, following a prayer and worship session at his church. His body is believed to have been deposited in a morgue somewhere around the church. A delegation from SCOAN is presently headed for Arigidi to make announcement and submit factual report of the devastating incidence.

“Pending receipt and confirmation of this report, I solicit the full co-operation of SCOAN church members in Nigeria and across the globe to allow the immediate family and the Arigidi Community to mourn this painful loss without further distractions.

” I am hereby making a demand that his body must be preserved intact until arrangements are made to examine and/or certify the cause of his death and the body is moved to Arigidi for final burial rights to be announced at a later date.

“On behalf of the Zaki-in-Council, the High Chiefs, the Elders and immediate family members of our late son, I commiserate with the President, the Governor of Ondo State, my beloved people of Arigidi and the people of Nigeria in general for the loss of our illustrious son. I pray that God, in His infinite mercies, will wipe off our tears.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

