Ogah Eulogises Late Dr. Michael Okpara’s Leadership Style

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of State Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has praised late Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara for his leadership style as Premier of the Eastern Region of Nigeria.

Dr. Ogah, who was honoured with the Award of Excellence in Public Service, Business Development and Philanthropy, gave the eulogy at the Centenary Celebration, and Leadership Awards, Book Presentation and Lecture held in honour of the 100 years posthumous birthday of the Premier in Abuja.

The minister, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday by the ministry’s Director of Press, Mrs. Etore Thomas, stated that Dr. Okpara’s leadership style was nothing but exemplary.

Ogah enjoined leaders to reflect soberly and emulate such leadership model for the economic growth of the country. Adding that if such selfless leadership style of creating industries, building agricultural centres for food revolution is followed, it would greatly reduce the insecurity challenge the country is currently facing.

According to him, “if people are working and busy, they will not have time for crime.”

He appreciated the Advisory Board of Michael Okpara Foundation, Abia State Government and Verbatim Magazine for finding him worthy of the honour at the Centenary Celebration of a man, whom as a young man growing up, he said, challenged him by the humongous and verifiable milestones he achieved.

In his remarks, Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who was represented by Mr. Prince K. O. Mgbeahuru reiterated the leadership style of the late Premier, describing it as the “highest economy style anybody can talk about.”

He pledged his support to the organisers of the program and tasked them to ensure they continue the yearly celebration of the late leader.

Earlier, in his address, Minister of Science and Technology, and Chairman of the Occasion, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, while recounting the long relationship with Dr. Okpara, stated that he was not only a man of vision dedicated to the service, welfare and wellbeing of his people but invested greatly in the development of human capital for value addition.

Speaking further, Dr. Onu disclosed that following such footsteps of selfless service by leaders would help create jobs, wealth for individuals as well as the nation and thereby make Nigeria that great nation of everybody’s dream. Adding that heros should be celebrated so that the younger generation would know the country had great and selfless men who worked to build the nation.

