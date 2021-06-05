House Minority Caucus Condemns Twitter Ban, Says Suspension Violates Freedom of Speech

By Udora Orizu

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria by the Federal Government, saying that it is a clear violation of freedom of speech and other democratic rights and tenets as provided by the 1999 constitution.

The Federal Government had on Friday, in response to Twitter’s deletion of a “civil war” post by President Muhammadu Buhari, announced the suspension of the operations of the micro-blogging platform in the country.

The caucus in a statement by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu described the suspension as provocative, obnoxious and unjustifiable.

The lawmakers opined that the suspension shows the APC led government’s insensitivity and aversion to the views, opinions and aspirations of Nigerian citizens, especially the youths, on matters of state.

According to the caucus, it further shows the All Progressives Congress led administration is unwilling to listen to Nigerians but ready to use any means to suppress and subjugate its citizens.

The lawmakers warned that the development was capable of leading to further restiveness among Nigerians and worsen the situation in the country.

The caucus therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse the suspension so as not to exacerbate the already tensed situation in the country.

The statement reads, ”Our caucus rejects this thoughtless decision of the Federal Government which amounts to a clampdown and a direct infringement on the rights of Nigerians to free speech as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The Minority Caucus is disturbed that the suspension of Twitter in the country came after the social media platform deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets.

”Such response by the Federal Government has raised further concerns over the APC-led administration’s disturbing rating on issues of political intolerance, abuse of rights and violation of rules in our country. Moreover, this action of the Federal Government, coming at a time the National Assembly is conducting its public hearing towards the amendment of the constitution, may constitute a major setback capable of diminishing public confidence in the exercise as well as other processes of genuine efforts by the legislature to strengthen democratic tenets in the country.”

