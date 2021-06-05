Efa Iwara: I Got into the Movie Industry By Mistake

Rapper-turned-actor, Efa Iwara is one of the amazing new thespians making waves in the Nigerian movie industry. Witty, versatile and very creative, Efa has worked on a good number of projects across many platforms from TV series to movies, shorts to web series. You just have to see his filmography credits in works like Tinsel, MTV Shuga Naija, Corper Shun, The Eve, Put a Ring on It, Ajoche, and Isoken. Or better still, see his most recent works like The Men’s Club, Rumor Has It, Seven, Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story, and Tainted Canvass to really understand the stuff he’s made of. Efa tells you he comes from a family of academicians but also one full of creatives.

Being son of a Professor of Linguistics and a Librarian mother, played a huge role in the person he is in that growing up Efa was surrounded by books all the time. Though his parents, as most parents would, had their fears and were worried when he set out venturing into entertainment, but over time he has been able to calm their fears and doubts with his craft. Ferdinand Ekechukwu got the 2020 AMVCAs best actor nominee talking on a number of issues

Looking at your trajectory in the industry, has the goal always been entertainment viz-a-viz acting and singing?

The goal was music. But along the way, acting crept in and we have become inseparable. I love them both.

You started out doing music. Briefly take us through that moment and how it all began?

It started with me penning down raps as a kid. And, eventually I started recording and moved to Lagos. The rest as they say is history. Lots of ups and downs, but we remain grateful.

How did you get into the movie industry and what attracted you?

I got into the movie industry by mistake. My manager at the time, Mr Bayo Omisore encouraged me to go for auditions to help with performing on stage as a rapper. Over time, my attention started switching towards the movie industry.

How long have you been in the industry and so far how many films would you say you have featured in?

I started taking acting seriously in 2017, so I’ll say four and a half years. I actually haven’t sat down to count how many movies I have featured in because I’d rather look forward than backwards.

Tell us about your background, family, growing up as a child, fond memories you hold of your formative years and how it shaped you?

I come from a family of academicians but also one full of creatives. I was born and raised in Ibadan but I’m from Cross River.

We have a huge music and film culture in my family. I think one of my fondest memories as a kid was telling my father that I wanted to be Batman when I grew up. Lol!

Were your parents worried with you going into entertainment?

They were very worried as most parents will be. But over time, I have been able to calm their fears. They are very supportive.

How do you handle the fame that comes with being a star especially from the female fans?

I appreciate the love and I don’t take it for granted. But sometimes I sit back and wonder what all the fuss is about. Lol! I’m probably just as excited to see them as they are to see me. They make the journey worthwhile.

What’s your relationship status at the moment?

I’m not married.

If you were not into showbiz, what would you have been?

Batman, a doctor or a footballer

In what ways has being in entertainment changed your lifestyle?

I have less free time these days. But, that’s what we always prayed for, so I’m not complaining.

What set are you on at the moment, which was your last?

I’m currently filming a movie called “Hide n Seek” in Abeokuta. I just finished filming “Silence”. Can’t wait for people to see them.

What are some of the memorable moments in your career?

There have been quite a few, but I’ll just focus on ‘Seven.’ I got cast for the lead role of Kolade by Tosin Igho who directed the movie. This was way before a lot of people took note of me and ended up getting nominated for the Actor of the Year in the 2020 AMVCAs.

Which of the movies you featured in gave you the breakthrough in the industry?

I’d say it was a web series called “Rumour Has It” by Ndani. I played a psychopath called Femi.

What were some of the challenges you have faced on the road to stardom and how did you overcome them?

Having to deal with rejection and not being in a good place financially. But through prayer, hard work and the support of family, friends and people who took a chance with me, things have progressively gotten better.

What inspires you and what to you is the most exciting thing about being an actor?

I’m inspired by the people in my life. Being able to make them happy and proud is amazing. The most exciting thing about being an actor is the chance to be so many people and do things I wouldn’t normally do in real life.

Who or what do you consider the greatest influence in your life?

There are so many, but one that continues to drive me is my father. He achieved so much. He inspires me.

Are you pleased with the way the industry is at the moment? What are some of the changes you crave in the sector?

We are growing every day, and that’s just amazing.

I hope we can improve our distribution network so that we can earn more and that will in turn help us invest more funds into the movies we make, and that will in turn improve the quality of movies we make. I dream of the day we can compete with the best in the world because we have what it takes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

