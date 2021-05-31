Masari Mourns Victims of Kebbi Boat Mishap

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has described the Kebbi State fatal boat incident, in which over 150 people lost their lives, as a national tragedy.

Masari, according to a statement issued by his Director-General Media, made the observation at the Government House, in Birnin Kebbi, Kbbi State, yesterday when he paid a condolence visit on his Kebbi State counterpart, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The impact of the tragedy, according to the Katsina State governor, is not limited to Kebbi State, but across the country and beyond, in view of the fact that most of those who died were traders on their way to the market to sell and or buy goods.

He said tthe magnitude of the tragedy was such that thousands of Nigerians within and outside Kebbi State must be negatively affected in one way or another, as such, “there is the need for compatriots across the country to sympathise and condole with the government and people of the state as well as the immediate families of the deceased.”

Masari prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the deceased, and the courage and fortitude to bear the loss for the bereaved.

In his response, Kebbi State Governor, Bagudu, while expressing appreciation to Masari for the condolence visit, said out of the 170 people suspected to be involved, only 25 were rescued, and 82 bodies were recovered and buried.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

