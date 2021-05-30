LT. GEN. IBRAHIM ATTAHIRU – ADIEU A NIGERIAN HERO

My real pain is in discovering this man after his death. You know the way Nigeria is, everybody had gone into Bola Ige’s siddon-look mode. So, when he was appointed, especially after the crap that was his predecessor’s tenure, I just said what else is new. But at the session he had with the National Assembly members, when they asked him something about arms funds or something like that, and he said go and ask my predecessor. I dropped my morsel of Afang. This was groundbreaking.

It went against the grain of everything military, bursting the so-called esprit de corps and the seniority in the system and going for the jugular. I said to myself; this was a different man. But in my stupidity, I went back to my lethargy. His death hit, and we started seeing him in different colours. This guy meant well.

This guy truly wanted to defeat the castrated enemies of our state. We now started seeing him jogging, doing press-ups, addressing his men and leading from the front. He was truly a general, not a desk one but one in the front, and then he died as they all do. The good ones never stay. It is the rotten tomatoes that will be sitting down there and be waiting to be evacuated. This is just so sad, so so sad. May God give his young family the courage to bear this great loss. As for us Nigerians, wetin we go do again? We dey on autopilot. I tell you. Na wa.

