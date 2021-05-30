Alli-Macaulay Counsels Youths on Digital Technology

The member representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay has advised Nigerian youths to take advantage of the huge opportunity provided by the digital world.

She spoke while receiving the Most Outstanding Female Lawmaker of the Year award presented to her by Trek Africa.

Ali Macaulay, who is the chairperson House Committee On Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation & Job Creation was honoured in recognition of her exemplary political leadership style, demonstration of excellence in the state legislative house coupled with her humanitarian empowerment initiatives.

Alli-Macaulay who was one of the lead speakers told her audience who are mainly young people that there were two sides to the digital world.

According to her, even though there are gains to be made from the digital world, people must also be circumspect while using it.

She said: “Like every phenomenon, the digital world comes with its gains and pains. It is therefore left for us to determine how we use this global reality to our advantages.

“The truth, however, is that a digital world is unrestricted, unstoppable, but bendable and manageable for individual, communal, national and global progress.

“As of today, over 10% of global commerce is conducted online. The figure will triple in five years’ time. It is now possible for a ‘Folake’ in ‘Isale Eko’ to transact business with a Helen from the corner of New York without stepping out of her two bedrooms’ apartment.

“We are in the era of click and pay. Our social relations have also been redefined.

“The story however is not all positive. The cancelled culture and bandwagon effects have left many homes shattered, resulting in the needless deaths of many innocent souls through suicides and physical snuffing of lives by the dreg of the society.

“Fakes and false information are on the increase. We seem to have more information but less knowledge than any time in history.

“In Africa for instance, where social values are cherished and embraced in time past, the reality today is that the communality and ‘Ubuntu’ spirit may soon go into extinction.

“At individual level, we are closer but far away from one another than the days of our forefathers. Friendship and relationships generally are more virtually done than physical.

“We talk and communicate more but hear less of ourselves these days.

“Humanity therefore must be more circumspect with the internet of things and virtual communication if social cohesion is not to be foregone realities. It begins with you and I.”

The annual TAEC is a gathering of aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs, high profile businessmen, policy makers, youth leaders, innovative thinkers, government agencies, and captains of industries from diverse sectors of the national economy .

It was designed to create a better life for the teeming youths of Nigeria who are either seeking employment or aiming to start or upscale their business and also spotlight the importance of digital technology in today’s world.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

